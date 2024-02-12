Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2021 killing of Larimer U-Haul clerk

PITTSBURGH — The man who killed a U-Haul clerk in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood in 2021 has been convicted of second-degree murder.

>> New evidence unveiled in court after 2021 murder of U-Haul clerk

Braijon Burton, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, wanted to rent a truck but couldn’t afford to pay for it.

Burton shot and killed Jake Jaillet, 21, who was working at the store for the summer.

After the shooting, a high-speed chase ensued on Route 28 before Burton was taken into custody.

Burton’s attorneys never denied that he killed Jaillet, but worked to avoid a first-degree murder conviction.

Burton was also found guilty of robbery, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, endangering by engaging in a high-speed chase and reckless endangerment.

He will be sentenced in 90 days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group