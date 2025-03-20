Man in critical condition after horse racing accident at the Meadows

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after a horse racing accident at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

Our partner WJPA reports driver Hunter Myers, 27, was hurt during a chain-reaction incident involving multiple horses. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital where he’s reportedly in critical condition and being treated for a brain injury.

The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association said on Facebook that racing has been canceled for the remainder of the week.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group