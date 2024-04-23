Man critically injured in Beltzhoover stabbing

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Beltzhoover.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 100 block of Climax Street for reports of a male stabbed inside a residence.

They found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Pittsburgh EMS took him to a local hospital in critical condition. He was last listed as critical but stable in the Intensive Care Unit.

It appears the incident was domestic in nature, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

