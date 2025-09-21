Man in custody after barricading himself inside a Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH — SWAT and police responded to an apartment on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Sunday morning for a man barricaded inside.

Channel 11 sources say that the incident began in the Cranberry Township area early Sunday morning when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance.

Sources tell us that the suspect took off from the scene when officers went to open his vehicle door, which led to a traffic pursuit from the Cranberry area into Pittsburgh. The man ended up barricaded in a home on Parkhurst Street.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The man has since been taken into custody.

Officials said Pittsburgh police were on scene assisting the Cranberry Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group