The Powerball jackpot is sitting at its third highest in history, reaching $875 million.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 10 Largest Powerball jackpots ever won

The winning numbers for Saturday, July 17 are:

57-43-02-55-09. The Powerball is 18.

Results are still pending on whether or not there was a winner from tonight’s drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group