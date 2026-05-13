Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in East Huntingdon Township

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in East Huntingdon Township.
Westmoreland County Coroner John A. Ackerman said his office was called to the intersection of Porter Avenue and Cedar Drive at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ackerman said Mark F. Hixon, of Scottsdale, was traveling north on Porter Avenue on a Honda motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Volkswagen SUV.
Hixon was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m.
Ackerman said Hixon was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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