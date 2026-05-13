Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in East Huntingdon Township

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in East Huntingdon Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner John A. Ackerman said his office was called to the intersection of Porter Avenue and Cedar Drive at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ackerman said Mark F. Hixon, of Scottsdale, was traveling north on Porter Avenue on a Honda motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Volkswagen SUV.

Hixon was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m.

Ackerman said Hixon was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group