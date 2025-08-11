Man dead after crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Westmoreland County

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Clay Pike at 4:32 p.m. on Sunday.

Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said Micahel A. Jones, 30, of North Huntingdon Township, was traveling north on Clay Pike on a Honda motorcycle.

A Chevrolet Traverse SUV was traveling south and tried to make a left turn onto Shady Lane. At that point, the two vehicles collided.

Jones became separated from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner said Jones was wearing a motorcycle.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash and are expected to release more details.

