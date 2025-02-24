Man dead after dirt bike crashes over embankment in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County.

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson, the crash happened near 1015 Creek Road in South Huntingdon Township at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Donald L. Leasure, 18, of Perry Township, was traveling on the road on a KTM 300 dirt bike when the bike went off the road and over an embankment.

Leasure was found dead in a creek. Carson said he was not wearing a helmet.

Pennsylvania State Police are expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

