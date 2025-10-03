Man dead after shooting in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in the Hill District.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 600 block of Perry Street at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the chest in that area.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later pronounced dead.

A ShotSpotter alert reported that three rounds had been fired.

