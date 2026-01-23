Man dead after SUV crashes into tractor-trailer in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Salem Township on Friday.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the area of Route 22 and Hannastorm Road at 10:49 a.m.

According to Coroner John A. Ackerman, 47-year-old Scott W. Sellitto, of North Huntingdon, was driving a GMC Arcadia on Route 22 at that time.

Investigators said the SUV went off the road and crashed into a parked tractor-trailer that was sitting in a lot nearby.

The vehicle was pinned under the trailer.

Ackerman said a deputy coroner pronounced Sellitto dead at the scene. His death has been ruled an accident.

Officials said a seat belt was not used.

Pennsylvania State Police are working to learn more.

