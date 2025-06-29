Man dead after tractor rollover crash in Westmoreland County

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a tractor rolled over in Westmoreland County.

Coroner Tim Carson said Dennis A. Praniewicz, 74, from Upper Burrell Township, was driving a red International Harvester 354 in the area of Fawn Hill Lane.

Praniewicz was carrying a bundle of steel rebar strapped to the front-end loader bucket down a grassy hill.

The tractor rolled over and he became pinned underneath the right rear tire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:35 p.m. His cause of death was blunt force and compression injuries.

Carson said it is unclear what caused the tractor crash at this time. State Police are working to gather more information.

Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington is handling funeral arrangements.

