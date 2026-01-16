Man dead, another person injured after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-79 in Mercer County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and another person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mercer County.

Officials said the crash happened at milemarker 122 on I-79 South in Jackson Township at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said there were whiteout conditions at the time and said the road was covered in snow.

Troopers said a semi-truck was sitting in the right lane because traffic was stopped in front of it. Investigators said a second semi-truck crashed into the back of that vehicle and came to rest in the left lane.

Investigators say a third vehicle crashed into the rear end of the second trailer, sustaining heavy damage to its front and driver’s side. Police have not said what that vehicle was at this time.

The driver of that third vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati identified him as Austin Golab, 22, of Erie.

Golab’s cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

State police say a person in the second semi-truck was taken to a hospital.

The road was closed until 4:00 p.m.

