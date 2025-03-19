Man deliberately crashed into utility pole after forcing woman into car after fight, police say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing attempted homicide charges after forcing a woman into a car and then intentionally crashing into a utility pole in Scott Township.

On March 11, the victim told police she woke up around 5 a.m. to get ready for work. As she was leaving, the victim said a man living with her, later identified as 34-year-old Michael Barnes, became agitated and began an argument. The victim said the fight then turned physical.

Barnes then allegedly assaulted the victim, chased her out of the home and forced her into the passenger side of the victim’s car.

Allegheny County Police detectives said that Barnes then drove toward the 1000 block of Bower Hill Road at a high rate of speed.

After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, detectives determined that Barnes turned onto North Wren Drive and drove the car directly into a utility pole in front of St. Clair Hospital, with most of the damage done to the passenger’s side.

The woman was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

Barnes was treated for minor injuries.

Allegheny County Police said after consulting with the district attorney’s office, Barnes was charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and robbery of a motor vehicle.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

