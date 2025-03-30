Man dies after being found shot in McKeesport house

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man shot in McKeesport Saturday night has died.

The Allegheny County Police Department says a shooting at a home on Abraham Street between Calvin Avenue and Grover Street was reported to 911 dispatchers around 10 p.m.

First responders found a man shot inside the home. Medics took him to an area hospital, where he later died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Kurtis Shaw, 37.

ACPD’s Homicide Unit detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

