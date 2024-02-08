Local

Man dies after being pinned under car in McKees Rocks

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man died after he was pinned under a car in McKees Rocks Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Ernest Stewart, 38, became pinned under a vehicle in the 100 block of Neville Avenue just after 4 p.m.

EMS crews took Stewart to the emergency room, where he died from his injuries.

There’s no word on how Stewart became pinned under the car.

