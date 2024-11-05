Man dies after broad daylight shooting in Allegheny County

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A man has died after a midday shooting in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 officials learned of a shooting on the 300 block of Park Avenue in Natrona Heights around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders located a man shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

ACPD detectives are investigating the shooting death.

Anyone with information can contact investigators by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

