Man dies after crash on Interstate 79 in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after a crash on Interstate 79 in Collier Township Thursday night.

PennDOT reported a crash on I-79 near Exit 55: Heidelberg/Kirwan Heights around 9 p.m. causing a lane restriction.

Channel 11 crews arrived on scene to see emergency crews responding and a car in the median.

Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that a man died after an incident on I-79 near Mike Marker 55.

Robert Antoszewski, 60, of South Fayette, was declared dead at 9:47 p.m. Friday at Allegheny General Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

