Local

Man dies after motorcycle crash on State Route 156

By WPXI.com News Staff

Police light file (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156 in Avonmore Borough. The driver of a motorcycle, identified as Tate Kaleda, 27, of Saltsburg Borough, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline, going off the shoulder of the road and hitting a tree.

The coroner says Kaleda was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His death was ruled as accidental.

Avonmore Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police, Kiski Barracks investigated the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspects in shooting incident in McKees Rocks escaped; no danger to public, police say
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 3 high school football final scores
  • ICE, Homeland Security raid home in Ross Township
  • Piece of art believed to be stolen from Holocaust victim seized from Carnegie Museum of Art
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read