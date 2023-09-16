Man dies after motorcycle crash on State Route 156

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156 in Avonmore Borough. The driver of a motorcycle, identified as Tate Kaleda, 27, of Saltsburg Borough, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline, going off the shoulder of the road and hitting a tree.

The coroner says Kaleda was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His death was ruled as accidental.

Avonmore Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police, Kiski Barracks investigated the crash.

