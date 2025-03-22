Man dies in Fayette County crash after vehicle bursts into flames from transformer falling on hood

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an early morning crash in Fayette County.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states that the crash happened on State Route 166 (Thompson 1 Road) in Redstone Township at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle driven by Kristopher John, 31, of Republic, lost control while traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on SR-166, drifting to the right shoulder, then hitting a guide rail and bridge wall.

Around 140 feet from the initial point of impact is where investigators say John’s vehicle hit a utility pole with such speed and force that it was severed in half. The upper half of the pole and attached transformer fell on the hood of the vehicle, which burst into flames.

Investigators say it appeared John tried to get out of the vehicle. He died on scene.

