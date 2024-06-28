Local

Man found dead in Monongahela River in Fayette County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Fayette County Map Fayette County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A man was found dead in the Monongahela River in Fayette County on Thursday evening.

State troopers were called around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a male floating unresponsive near Point Marion.

The 50-year-old man, later identified as Larry Christopher Greene of Greensboro, was pulled from the river and pronounced dead by the Fayette Deputy Coroner at 8:28 p.m.

This case is under investigation by the coroner’s office and state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh region, NWS says
  • Developers concerned for future of BNY Mellon Center
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Vendors tell Channel 11 they are owed thousands of dollars by company that manages Homewood House
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read