Man found dead in Monongahela River in Fayette County

A man was found dead in the Monongahela River in Fayette County on Thursday evening.

State troopers were called around 7:05 a.m. to a report of a male floating unresponsive near Point Marion.

The 50-year-old man, later identified as Larry Christopher Greene of Greensboro, was pulled from the river and pronounced dead by the Fayette Deputy Coroner at 8:28 p.m.

This case is under investigation by the coroner’s office and state police.

