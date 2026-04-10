Man facing arson charges after trash fire set on Verona home’s porch, police say

VERONA, Pa. — A man is in custody after police say a fire was set on a Verona home’s porch on Thursday.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Wildwood Avenue at 6:24 p.m.

Investigators found that someone had set trash on fire and put it on a home’s porch. The fire was quickly put out before there was major damage.

Police say Ricardo Vantine was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Online court records show Vantine is being held at the Allegheny County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of arson and criminal mischief.

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