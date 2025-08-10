Man facing charges after police say they found drugs, neglected dogs in Springdale home

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — A man is facing drug and animal neglect charges after police say dogs were found in deplorable conditions in a Springdale home.

Police went to a house on the 400 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Springdale Borough on July 29 after receiving reports of a dog howling inside as if something was wrong.

When they arrived, they looked through a window and saw that the inside of the house appeared to be in deplorable conditions, with feces visible on the floor and the house in disarray, an officer reported.

Dogs could be heard barking inside and police could not get in contact with the owner.

A search warrant was obtained and officers went inside, where they found two dogs in separate cages without food or water left inside. They said the dogs were covered in urine, feces and fleas.

As they were searching the house, Joshua James Pawlak, 35, drove to the house. Officers said the vehicle’s registration was suspended for a DUI-related incident.

Police said drug manufacturing materials were also found in the house, which resulted in separate charges.

The dogs were put in a veterinarian’s care. Police said one’s collar had become embedded in its neck because it had been on for a long time. This was causing an open wound.

When police confronted Pawlak about the incident, he told them he loved the dogs and would not abuse an animal. He said he was trying to take care of the injured dog at home.

Banfield Veterinarian in Tarentum said the last visit for either dog had occurred on April 16, 2024.

The dogs were not registered in the Allegheny County Lincensing System.

