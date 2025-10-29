Local

Man facing misdemeanor, accused of bringing gun through Pittsburgh International Airport security

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Man facing misdemeanor, accused of bringing gun through Pittsburgh International Airport security
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

A Latrobe man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun through Pittsburgh International Airport security.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the TSA officers saw a handgun in a carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the gun belongs to John Frye, 51, of Latrobe, who did not possess a valid concealed carry permit. He’s now facing a misdemeanor charge for carrying a firearm without a license and the FBI was notified of the incident.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport’s checkpoint can face federal civil fines up to $10,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read