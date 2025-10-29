Man facing misdemeanor, accused of bringing gun through Pittsburgh International Airport security

A Latrobe man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun through Pittsburgh International Airport security.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the TSA officers saw a handgun in a carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the gun belongs to John Frye, 51, of Latrobe, who did not possess a valid concealed carry permit. He’s now facing a misdemeanor charge for carrying a firearm without a license and the FBI was notified of the incident.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport’s checkpoint can face federal civil fines up to $10,000.

