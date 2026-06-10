Man facing over 40 charges for chase in Sheraden where 3 vehicles were hit

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing more than 40 charges after police said he stole a car in Sheraden and led them on a chase, hitting a police cruiser, two other vehicles and nearly hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk.

“You don’t think before any of this that, you know, anything bad is going to happen. And in a blink of an eye, that’s, it can happen, you know?”

That’s how Pamela Woolover was feeling Wednesday morning after her van was hit with her kids and 6-month-old granddaughter inside.

“When they seen the car come around the corner, my 12-year-old immediately threw her body on top of the baby,” Woolover said. “And when it came through the door, I heard my 16-year-old scream ‘no!’ like trying to pull my 12-year-old daughter back. And when it hit the car, it threw her back and she smacked her head off the window.”

According to court documents, police saw a car driven by 19-year-old Bryan Harvin run a stop sign. They tried to pull him over but say he hit their cruiser. The officer in the passenger seat had to climb over the center console and get out of the driver’s side.

​Woolover heard that crash.

“I just heard a loud bang,” she said. “That was it. And screeching.”

Police said Harvin drove recklessly through the neighborhood before turning down Merwyn Avenue. That’s where they say he hit Woolover’s van, nearly hit a woman walking on the sidewalk and hit another car.

“I mean, the whole underneath, like it’s all twisted down there,” she said, describing her van. “The whole back end is up in the air. The doors are up in the air. The windows are up in the air. Yeah, everything.”

Harvin was taken into custody after he ran from the scene.

Woolover said she never heard police sirens during the whole ordeal.

“Like, why are you driving through a residential area chasing a stolen car without sirens on?” she said.

Harvin is due in court later this month.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Police about the incident, but they declined an interview.

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