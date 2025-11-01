Man fires gun into Pittsburgh home after argument, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating early morning gunfire in the city’s Homewood North neighborhood.

An official says officers were sent to the 1200 block of Nolan Court for reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. On scene, they found a man with a minor laceration to the ear.

Preliminary investigative information indicates two men got into an argument outside. After one went inside a nearby residence, the other pulled out a gun and fired multiple times into the home before leaving in a vehicle.

The man with a laceration declined to be taken to the hospital.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. The investigation into the shots-fired incident is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group