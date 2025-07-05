Man flown to hospital after being injured by firework in Butler County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured by a firework in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers said they were called to the 100 block of Birchbichler Drive in Concord Township at 9:25 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

A man had been hit with a firework there and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital, investigators said.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Oakland Township/Oneida Valley Volunteer Fire Department to learn more and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group