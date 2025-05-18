Man flown to hospital after electric scooter crash in Butler County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after losing control of his electric scooter in Butler County on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police say the man was riding on Great Belt Road in Jefferson Township around 8:15 a.m.

When nearing a curve, the rider steered into the oncoming lane and lost control. The scooter overturned, and it slid with the rider about 25-30 yards.

Officials say medics treated the rider on scene before he was flown to UPMC Presbyterian. His condition was not immediately available.

