Man found dead in Beaver County house with dog bite on neck, sources say

BEAVER, Pa. — The Chief of Police in Beaver says his office is awaiting the autopsy report to determine exactly how a man died inside his home on Wednesday evening.

It was right before 6 p.m., Wednesday nigh t, when Beaver police were called to a home along 6th Street.

Channel 11 sources say a man may have been bitten by his own dog, but it’s not clear if that caused his death.

Sources say a 52-year-old man was inside his home with his wife and two dogs when the woman said she heard a loud thud come from the kitchen.

Channel 11 sources say the man’s wife walked into the kitchen and that the man was on the ground and their dog was at his neck - reportedly biting it.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly what happened. Investigators are looking into if the man suffered a medical emergency.

Thursday, Channel 11 went to the home on 6th Street and knocked on the door. No one answered, but while our crews were there, a man cracked the door open, saw our camera and then immediately closed the door.

It’s unclear if any dogs were removed after what happened.

