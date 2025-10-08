Man found dead with ‘significant’ traumatic injuries along Route 28 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead with significant traumatic injuries along Route 28 in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of Route 28 and Chestnut Street at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medics and firefighters found a man with significant trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are looking into reports of a man who was walking in the roadway who may have fallen.

Police say there were no cars in the area by the time first responders arrived.

The Collision Investigation Unit has been called and is gathering more details on what happened.

