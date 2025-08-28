Man found guilty in connection with explosion that killed woman, destroyed building

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A federal jury in Johnstown has found Kris Joseph Nevling guilty of conspiracy to maliciously destroy property by explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old Clearfield County woman.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday after a four-hour deliberation. Nevling, 48, was involved in a bombing that occurred on Oct. 4, 2019, when a package containing a bomb was left outside Shawna Carlson’s apartment, leading to an explosion that killed her and destroyed the building.

Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the jury’s decision.

The trial was held before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines. Evidence presented showed that Nevling, along with co-defendant Clint Addleman, constructed and possessed the bomb, which was disguised in a package addressed to Carlson.

The explosion occurred early in the morning at a multi-unit rental property, causing a fire that ravaged the building.

Sentencing for Nevling is scheduled for Jan.7. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Clint Addleman, Nevling’s co-defendant, is set to go on trial in late October.

