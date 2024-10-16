Local

Man found guilty of killing transgender woman in Aliquippa

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found guilty in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in Aliquippa nearly three years ago.

Darnese Raines was found guilty Wednesday of the first degree murder of Brandon Murray, who was found in his Aliquippa apartment in November 2021.

Murray identified as female and was known to friends as “B.” Testimony on Tuesday showed B was shot four separate times in the face and neck.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Nate Bible said in the end, the case would come down to the DNA found in the apartment. Raines’ DNA was on B and on items at the scene.

Raines’ sentencing has not been scheduled at this time.

