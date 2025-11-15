Man found not guilty in deadly Banksville shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was acquitted of killing another man at a busy city intersection two years ago.

Court documents show that a jury found Connor Makstutis not guilty on Friday.

His trial began on Wednesday.

When he was charged, police said he was caught on camera shooting and killing Richard Derkach along Banksville Road back in March 2023.

Police said Makstutis self-reported to police headquarters after the incident.

