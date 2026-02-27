Man found not guilty of shooting, killing man outside bar in Finleyville in 2022

A jury has found a man not guilty of shooting and killing a Monessen man at a Washington County bar.

Keaundre Crews was accused of killing Jaisen Irwin outside of Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in 2022.

Police say Irwin was shot seven times following an argument at the bar before his body was dumped in the middle of the road nearby.

Crews’s fiancée, Maurissa Spencer, is facing charges as an alleged accessory to the shooting.

It’s unclear when she will stand trial.

