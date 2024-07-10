Man found severely injured downtown, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a male was found severely injured downtown early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Cherry Way at First Avenue around 3 a.m. They found an unconscious male with a serious injury to an eye and the back of his head.

He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he remains intubated and unable to speak to police, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The person who called 911 told officers they did not know the victim.

Police are reviewing video footage to determine what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group