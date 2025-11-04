Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg.

The department says Wilikinsburg police responded to a report of a man dead in a vehicle on the 1600 block of Penn Avenue at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as Quaylyn Carter, 21, of Monroeville.

ACPD says preliminary information shows Carter was shot multiple times while inside the vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear when he was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group