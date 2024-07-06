Man found shot inside apartment in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot in Stowe Township on Saturday.
Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 600 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:08 p.m.
When police arrived they found a man inside a second-floor apartment who had been shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
