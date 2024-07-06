Local

Man found shot inside apartment in Stowe Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man was shot in Stowe Township on Saturday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot in Stowe Township on Saturday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 600 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:08 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man inside a second-floor apartment who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

