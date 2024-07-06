Former Penn State football player among 3 people killed in early-morning crash in Maryland

A former Penn State football player was among three people who died in a Maryland crash early Saturday morning, according to police.

Maryland State Police say Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, died in a three-car crash in Prince George’s County.

Penn State Football on social media mourned the loss of Lytton, 24, saying their “thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, high school & all involved in the tragedy.”

Maryland State Police say Khyree Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, also died in the crash. The three men all attended high school at Dr. Henry A. Wise in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Wise Athletics offered condolences to their families in a post on social media.

The Dr. Henry A. Wise Athletic Department sends condolences to the families and mourns the loss of Khyree Jackson (State Champ 2016 c/o '17) Anthony Lytton, Jr. (AJ) (State Champ 2015,16,17 c/o '18) and Isaiah Hazel (State Champ 2015, 16, 17 c/o '19). #OnceAPumaAlwaysAPuma pic.twitter.com/8SsQEgbR0G — Wise Athletics (@WisePumaSports) July 6, 2024

Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte.

Jackson was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. According to the Associated Press, he was vying to earn the starting cornerback job at the team’s training camp later in July.

The Vikings released several statements on Saturday, saying they’re “devastated by the news.”

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in one of the statements. “As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him.”

Police say all three men were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash. Hazel was driving, and Lytton and Jackson were passengers. The investigation so far shows another car attempted to change lanes while driving “at a high rate of speed,” hitting the car driven by Hazel and another vehicle.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Investigators say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending “the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group