Man found shot inside vehicle at Speedway in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was found shot inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in Clairton on Wednesday night.

The call for the shooting at 222 State Street came in to 911 around 9:09 p.m.

Police said when first responders arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the abdomen, inside his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

