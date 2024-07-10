Local

Man found stabbed in Hill District overnight

Man found stabbed in Hill District overnight

PITTSBURGH — A male was found stabbed in the Hill District overnight.

Just before 1:45 a.m., police received a 911 call for a male found in a parking lot in the 200 block of Devilliers Street with a stab wound to the stomach.

The male did not cooperate with officers about where he received his injuries, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

    Most Read