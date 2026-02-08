Local

Man found unresponsive in busy Pittsburgh road after hit-and-run crash

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a vehicle on a busy Pittsburgh roadway overnight.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Carson Street and S 13th Street in the South Side Flats neighborhood.

Those officers were flagged down for an unresponsive man in the roadway. He was later taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The official said the vehicle involved did not stay on scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

