Man hit by train in Pittsburgh, officials say

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a train in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews received the call at 6:21 p.m.

A heavy police presence is investigating near the Brosville overpass in the Southside.

Medical examiners have arrived at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the situation was an accident. The man’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

