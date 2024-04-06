Man hit by train in Pittsburgh, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a train in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews received the call at 6:21 p.m.

#BREAKING: Officials confirm that a man was hit by a train on Pittsburgh’s South Side



There is a heavy police presence under the 12th Street/Brosville overpass



A heavy police presence is investigating near the Brosville overpass in the Southside.

Medical examiners have arrived at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the situation was an accident. The man’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.

