Man hit by vehicle in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a vehicle in Bloomfield overnight.

Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to the intersection of 44th Street and Penn Avenue shortly after midnight.

When they arrived they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Officials say he is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group