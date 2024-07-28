Local

Man hit by vehicle in Bloomfield

By WPXI.com News Staff

Man hit by vehicle in Bloomfield A man was hit by a vehicle in Bloomfield overnight. (camilo jimenez/camilo jimenez on Unsplash)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man was hit by a vehicle in Bloomfield overnight.

Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to the intersection of 44th Street and Penn Avenue shortly after midnight.

When they arrived they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Officials say he is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant
  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Regional Transit takes first step to replacing all T light rail cars with $750M project
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read