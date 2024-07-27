PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work

The state attorney general is getting involved in a case about a contractor accused of taking money to do home improvements and never getting the jobs done.

John McDonald, the owner of Brothers All Around Service, is facing charges in Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties. Families in each of those counties say they lost tens of thousands of dollars when they paid him to do labor that was never completed.

Attorney General Michelle Henry is suing McDonald for illegal contracts, as well as incomplete work.

The lawsuit says McDonald would advertise that his business remodeled kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and basements of homes. He would also offer to build new ones.

The AG said contracts entered with Brothers All Around Service said:

“BAAS shall provide its services and meet its obligations under this contract in a timely and workmanlike manner, using knowledge and recommendations for performing the services which meet generally acceptable standards in BAAS’s community and region, and will provide a standard of care equal to, or superior to, care used by service providers similar to BAAS on similar projects. We offer a 5-year guarantee on our workmanship.”

If the court sides with Henry, McDonald will have to pay restitution to all victims.

