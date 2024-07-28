‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular restaurant in Robinson Township has closed its doors, seemingly overnight.

Patrons trying to grab food or a drink at Cadillac Ranch, a rock and roll themed bar and grill in the Settlers Ridge Shopping Plaza, on Saturday found a sign in the door saying the restaurant had closed and encouraging them to visit another establishment owned by the same company.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 11 p.m., Reporter Antoinette DelBel explains why people are shocked and saddened by the unexplained closure.

