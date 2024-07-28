Local

‘It feels really out of nowhere’: Patrons stunned by closure of popular Robinson Township restaurant

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

Cadillac Ranch Robinson

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular restaurant in Robinson Township has closed its doors, seemingly overnight.

Patrons trying to grab food or a drink at Cadillac Ranch, a rock and roll themed bar and grill in the Settlers Ridge Shopping Plaza, on Saturday found a sign in the door saying the restaurant had closed and encouraging them to visit another establishment owned by the same company.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 11 p.m., Reporter Antoinette DelBel explains why people are shocked and saddened by the unexplained closure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PA Attorney General files lawsuit against local contractor accused of not completing work
  • Demolition of Saw Mill Run Boulevard bridge scheduled to begin soon, detours announced
  • Boil water advisory issued for part of Greene County
  • VIDEO: ‘A tremendous loss’: Beloved Pittsburgh Allderdice teacher, coach dies unexpectedly
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read