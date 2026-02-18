Man hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Hamilton avenues.

The man was alert and conscious, suffering from a head laceration. Medics took him to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, the spokesperson says.

