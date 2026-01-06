Man hits North Huntingdon police cruiser head-on during multi-county high-speed chase

A Pittsburgh man is facing over two dozen charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through multiple communities in a stolen car.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says the incident began around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, when police in North Huntingdon saw a vehicle driving without headlights.

Officers tried to get behind the vehicle to see the license plate, but the driver kept turning in an attempt to obscure their view. Once the officers followed the vehicle onto Route 30 and turned their lights and sirens on, the driver took off.

At that point, the DA’s office says several other officers came to help in the pursuit. They attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips, but the effort failed because the driver swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid police.

Then, the DA office says officers tried to pin the suspect’s vehicle against a guardrail — but the vehicle appeared to accelerate and hit a police cruiser head-on with an officer inside. That officer reported sustaining head and neck pain as a result of the crash.

The driver took off again at a high rate of speed, this time with severe front-end damage and no headlights. The pursuit continued on Route 30, with the driver at times traveling in oncoming traffic and hitting speeds upwards of 90 mph. The DA’s office says multiple drivers had to drive off the road to avoid being struck.

Eventually, the driver stopped the vehicle in Wilkinsburg and ran. Officers ran after him toward an apartment complex. During the foot pursuit, the suspect threw a firearm with an extended magazine and tried to steal a running vehicle.

The man, identified as Julian Johnson, was taken into custody and reportedly made statements that he should have shot at officers while resisting arrest.

Upon arrest, officers found a baggie of cocaine, a scale, cash, and jewelry in his pocket.

The DA’s office says the vehicle Johnson was driving was reported stolen out of Jeanette.

Johnson faces 29 charges, including aggravated assault, theft, receiving stolen property, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest. He’s being held at the Westmoreland County Jail without bail.

