Man hospitalized, homes damaged after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — A man was hospitalized and homes were damaged in a shooting in Homewood North.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 7000 block of Monticello Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving an alert of eight rounds being fired in the area.

A man who had been shot in the arm was found at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment in stable condition.

Two homes were hit by gunfire. No one inside them was injured.

Police found a gun at the scene and recovered the shell casings.

