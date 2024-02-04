Local

Man hurt in Penn Hills crash where car rolled over near energized power lines

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Allegheny River Boulevard crash First responders on scene of a crash on Allegheny River Boulevard that damaged power lines (Penn Hills No.7 VFC /Penn Hills No.7 VFC)

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was trapped in his car near energized power lines Sunday morning after a crash in Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company No. 7 on Facebook said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Allegheny River Boulevard near Nadine Road.

Photos posted by the department show one vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway with significant front-end damage. Another vehicle rolled onto its side between a billboard and a tree, with energized power lines nearby. The photos also show a power pole was brought down in the crash.

A man was trapped in the car rolled on its side. First responders got him out by removing the front windshield, and medics took him to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Fire officials say the driver of the other vehicle was taken into police custody on suspicion of DUI.

There will be intermittent closures on Allegheny River Boulevard throughout Sunday while utility crews repair equipment.

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

