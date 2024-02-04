Mother of 4-year-old boy hit by SUV in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh speaks out after suspect is charged

PITTSBURGH — Police say the man who hit a 4-year-old boy with an SUV and then drove away is in custody but the victim’s mother says the recovery process is not over yet.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man suspected in hit-and-run of child in Pittsburgh’s Hill District turned himself in, police say

“I can’t sleep. Every time I look at my son, I see him lying on the ground. I’m so glad it turned out better than what it could have,” said Shawtae Averytt, the boy’s mother.

She said he son was struck by the vehicle while crossing on Webster Avenue Thursday afternoon. The driver took off.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Boy, 4, hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, driver flees scene

Police say the driver was 74-year-old James Phelps. He turned himself in on Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Meanwhile, Averytt’s son Elijah, is recovering inside Children’s Hospital. His mother said he is walking and talking.

“[He] understands what happened. He knows he was hit by a car,” said Averytt.

Elijah has a concussion and a few broken bones but he could be cleared to go home at any time.

“Thank God my son had an angel on him. My son definitely had an angel on him,” said Averytt. “I just want to thank God, honestly.”

Phelps is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group