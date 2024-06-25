Man hurt in shooting in city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was hurt in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Just after 10:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lemington Avenue and Oberlin Street for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert. They found the crime scene in the intersection, and as they searched the area, they found a man on a porch a few houses down the street in the 7200 block of Lemington Avenue.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers applied a tourniquet until medics arrived. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No description of the suspect is available at this time, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The Mobile Crime Unit was called to the scene to process evidence, including recovered shell casings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group